eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $396,920.00 and approximately $22,111.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

