Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.96

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 285926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

