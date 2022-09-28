EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.88. EQRx shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 4,259 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

