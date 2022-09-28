Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 6.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26. 20,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,156,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

