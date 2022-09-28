Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eramet Trading Up 4.0 %
ERMAY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 7,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884. Eramet has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.
Eramet Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eramet (ERMAY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.