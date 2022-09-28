Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 140.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NYSE ESS opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.89 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

