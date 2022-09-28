Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 140.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.
Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE ESS opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.89 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.94.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.