Ethermon (EMON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,517.00

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Ethermon has a market cap of $1.23 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethermon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethermon has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethermon Coin Profile

Ethermon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io.

Buying and Selling Ethermon

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

