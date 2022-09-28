Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lessened by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,919,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock worth $14,178,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

