European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EBAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 21,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in European Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.