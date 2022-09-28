Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 104,236 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.58% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

AVUV stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,745. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10.

