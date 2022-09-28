Evensky & Katz LLC Has $907,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,516 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,806,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 223,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 8,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,610. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

