Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 2,899 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 150,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

