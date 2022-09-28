EverQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

EVER opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.23.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $77,247. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,308.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $20,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

