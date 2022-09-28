Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) rose 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 24.69 and last traded at 24.65. Approximately 9,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 738,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 9.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,390,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

