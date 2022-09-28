Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 15600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$9.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

