Expion360 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XPON) Lock-Up Period To End on September 28th

Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 28th. Expion360 had issued 2,145,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,015,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of Expion360’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Expion360 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.
Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360
Expion360 Company Profile
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
