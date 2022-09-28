Expion360 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XPON) Lock-Up Period To End on September 28th

Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 28th. Expion360 had issued 2,145,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,015,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of Expion360’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Expion360 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

Expion360 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Further Reading

