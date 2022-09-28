Extendicare Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.
About Extendicare
