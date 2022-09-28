Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $2.44 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.30. 121,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.96 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

