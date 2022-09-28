Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $314,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IJH traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.42. 206,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.08.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

