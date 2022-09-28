Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $350,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 324,146 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $8,298,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,362,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,190. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

