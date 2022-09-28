Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $737,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 243,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,149. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

