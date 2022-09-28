Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.84. 57,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,516. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

