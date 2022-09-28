Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. 1,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

