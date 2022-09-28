Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEG traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

