Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 461,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,226,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $5,410,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 78,055 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 68,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

