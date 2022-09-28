Family Capital Trust Co Buys 6,705 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 4.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 44,718,638 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

