Family Capital Trust Co Sells 318 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,236,759 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

