Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in September

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANUY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 4,080,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,950. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.02. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

About Fanuc

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.