Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Acquires $12,540.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Farmland Partners Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of FPI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 547,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,886. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $705.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.