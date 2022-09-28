Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Acquires $12,540.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FPI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 547,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,886. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $705.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.