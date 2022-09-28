FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.25. 60,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,286. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,007 shares of company stock worth $560,620 and have sold 48,810 shares worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

