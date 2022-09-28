Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,601.44.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $183.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

