FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Update

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FG Merger Stock Up 0.3 %

FGMC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 44,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. FG Merger has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,970,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

