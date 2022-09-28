FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Down 57.7% in September

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXCNY remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139. FIH Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

