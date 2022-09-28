FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.98

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

