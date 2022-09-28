Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 1,826 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

CSGP stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

