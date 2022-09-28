Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 929 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 393.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

