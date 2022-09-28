Financial Consulate Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

