Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,061 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

