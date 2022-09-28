Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

