Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,503,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 145.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 209,913 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

