Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,968. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

