Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 222,119 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,941,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.94. 139,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.