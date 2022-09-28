Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 745,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,534.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 510.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 387,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 324,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,962. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

