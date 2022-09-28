Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 295 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,472,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 234,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,899. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

