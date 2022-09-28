Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 632 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

