Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.80 Per Share

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance

LON FGT opened at GBX 798 ($9.64) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 841.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 814.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 623 ($7.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 933.24 ($11.28). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.27.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

