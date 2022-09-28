First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock remained flat at $23.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

