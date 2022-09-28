First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 986.3% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVC. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 122,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,564. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.