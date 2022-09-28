First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 52.4% in September

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,587. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

