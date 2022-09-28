First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.12

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

